Grandmother knocked off bike wants driver to come forward

"I just saw something dark and heard 'donk'. And I don't know which way I fell, how hard or nothing," Judy Dixon recalls. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"Bicyclists, we have to watch out for the cars. And cars have to watch out for bicyclists," Judy Dixon said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport grandmother says she was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle. Now she wants whoever did it to come forward. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Woman has plea for motorists, cyclists and driver of the truck that hit her

A Shreveport grandmother says she was hit by a truck while riding her bicycle.

Now she wants whoever did it to come forward.

Judy Dixon says it happened May 23 at Hollywood Avenue and Kennedy Drive near Mooretown.

She said she landed on her wrist, fracturing it and knocking the bone out of place.

Dixon filed a police report.

No one has come forward to accept responsibility.

Now Dixon hopes to get the word out about what happened to her.

And she has a plea to drivers sharing the road with bicyclists.

Dixon was using her bicycle as her main mode of transportation.

But the accident has her promising to never get on a bike again.

"It is scary because it is my first time experiencing something like that, and it happened so quick."

Dixon reports that a clerk at a nearby convenience store saw the truck hit her on her bicycle, linger for a bit then leave.

She hopes the female who was driving it will come forward.

"Just find it in her heart to contact me, call me, at least talk to me."

Meantime, Dixon hopes drivers and bicyclists can do a better job sharing the road so they can avoid what she went through.

"Bicyclists, we have to watch out for the cars. And cars have to watch out for bicyclists."

Despite her pain, Dixon is happy to be alive.

"I just prayed and thanked God that it wasn't worse than it could have been cuz I could have not been here today."

Anyone with any information about the accident is being asked to call Shreveport police.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.