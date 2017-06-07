Command of Shreveport-based National Guard unit changes

Maj. Jeremy Cook receives the organizational colors from Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana Army National Guard, during a change-of-command ceremony June 4. (Source: Sgt. N. Davis/U.S.Army National Guard)

The Louisiana National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team welcomed Maj. Jeremy Cook as its new commander during a change-of-command ceremony June 4 at its headquarters armory in Shreveport.

Cook, of Lake Charles, assumed command from Lt. Col. Cameron Magee, a Shreveport resident who had served as commander since December 2013.

Magee is preparing to attend the U.S. Army War College.

Maj. Gen. Glenn H. Curtis, adjutant general of the Louisiana National Guard, praised Cook and Magee as great examples of what it means to be a leader.

“Cameron, congratulations on a very successful command; you’ve done a phenomenal job. I want to wish you the best as you move forward to the war college, which is not only a tremendous honor for you personally, but also for the state of Louisiana,” Curtis said.

“Jeremy, it’s an honor to be squadron commander. You’ve done everything we’ve asked of you and have truly earned the right to command this unit.”

Cook works full time for the Department of Homeland Security.

He earned his commission through the Officer Candidate School in Louisiana in 1996 and holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Northwestern State University.

Some of Cook’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star with one oak leaf cluster, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Achievement Medal and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

“For all the troops, I’m looking forward to working with you. And thank you for welcoming me into the team," Cook said.

"I’m looking forward to being squadron commander. And with all of your hard work and dedication, we will continue to be the number one squadron in the nation."

The 2-108th consists of its headquarters and Headquarters Troop in Shreveport, A Troop in Natchitoches, B Troop in Shreveport, C Troop in Coushatta and D Company of the 199th Brigade Support Battalion in Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.