Barksdale AFB seeks nominees for honorary commanders

Barksdale Air Force Base is looking for community leaders to serve as Honorary Commanders/Source: KSLA News 12

Barry Regula, general manager of Margaritaville Resort and Casino in Bossier City, steps off a B-52 bomber after a flight. He was taking part in Barksdale Air Force Base's Honorary Commanders program. (Source: Master Sgt. Dachelle Melville/U.S. Air Force)

How would you like to serve as an honorary commander at Barksdale Air Force Base?

The base is looking for community leaders to fill roles as part of the program that fosters strong relationships and communication between base commanders and community leaders.

The program also is designed to educate civic leaders about the Air Force's and Barksdale's missions.

Honorary commanders will spend time with a Barksdale unit over two years to learn about various parts of the base mission and the role the military plays in the nation’s defense.

The wing commander will select honorary commanders from nominated community leaders who are business leaders, non-federally elected or appointed officials, mayors, chamber of commerce-type group members, local school principals, Military Affairs Committee members and others who take the lead in their community.

If you are interested or know someone who would serve well as an honorary commander, please submit a nomination by no later than July 5.

For more information, contact Barksdale Public Affairs by calling (318) 456-1015 or sending email to 2BW.PA@us.af.mil.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.