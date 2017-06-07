ArkLaTex mayor's comment raises eyebrows

"My feelings is she's a lady but she's more knowledge, she's the most knowledgeable person we can get," Bossier City Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker said during a Bossier City Council meeting June 6. (Source: KSLA News 12)

"My feelings is she's a lady but she's more knowledge, she's the most knowledgeable person we can get."

Watch KSLA News 12 at 5 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Bossier City Mayor Lorenz "Lo" Walker made that comment during a Bossier City Council meeting June 6.

It came during debate over a new director's starting salary.

One councilman reacted almost immediately.

Now the comment is raising eyebrows in the community.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

