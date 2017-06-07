WATCH LIVE: Fired FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.More >>
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.More >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony is just a day away.More >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony is just a day away.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Hacking that authorities say were directed at the highest level of Russian government has cast a shadow on the 2016 election.More >>
Hacking that authorities say were directed at the highest level of Russian government has cast a shadow on the 2016 election.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
Trump's national security team will appear before a Senate panel to discuss gathering intelligence on foreign agents and will likely be asked about Russia's election meddling.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
The family wants to get the message out to other families that they should always check for ticks.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
Muscle Shoals police confirm the 12-year-old girl found near Wilson Dam has died.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
The autopsy results for a murdered Baton Rouge massage therapist have been released by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police are releasing more information about a robbery and shooting that claimed the life of a Waveland man early Wednesday morning.More >>