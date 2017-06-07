WATCH LIVE: Fired FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.

Fired FBI Director James Comey plans to tell Congress that President Donald Trump told him "I need loyalty.

Fired FBI Director James Comey says he told the President-elect Donald Trump he was not under investigation in the FBI's Russia counter-intelligence investigation.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

Former FBI Director James Comey is expected to provide his testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday morning.

KSLA News 12 will stream Comey's testimony live here and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The White House announced Monday that the president will not assert executive privilege to block Comey's testimony about his firing and the Russia investigation.

On Wednesday, Comey released a written statement in advance of his testimony, stating that he had met with President Donald Trump in a Jan. 27 one-on-one setting at the White House where Trump asked him if he wanted to keep his job, and said, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee will address the investigation into allegations that the Russians interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Comey wrote that he told the president he could not be considered "reliable" in the way politicians use the word, but "he could always count on me to tell the truth." Comey said he was not on anyone's side politically, and could not be counted on in the traditional political sense, "A stance I said was in his best interest as the President."

After the president told Comey he needed loyalty, Comey said the two looked at each other in silence.

The meeting also addressed the unverified dossier published by Buzzfeed that contained salacious material regarding a Trump visit to Russia.

Here is Comey's statement in its entirety:

Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to announce his pick for FBI director - Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

