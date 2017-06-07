Comey on Russian interference: "They're coming after America"

Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Fired FBI Director James Comey says he told the President-elect Donald Trump he was not under investigation in the FBI's Russia counter-intelligence investigation.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Former FBI Director James Comey says Russia is "coming after America" and "want to undermine our credibility in the face of the world."

Comey's appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee addressed the investigation into allegations that the Russians interfered with the 2016 presidential election.

"We're talking about a foreign government, using technical intrusion, lots of other methods, tried to shape the way we think, we vote, we act," Comey told the committee. "That is a big deal and people need to recognize that. It's not about Democrats or Republicans here. They're coming after America, which I hope we all love equally. They want to undermine our credibility in the face of the world. They think that this great experiment of ours is a threat to them and so they're going to try to run it down and dirty it up as much as possible. That's what this is about. And they will be back because we will remain - as difficult as we can be with each other, we will remain that shining city on the Hill and they don't like it."

Comey also accused the Trump administration Thursday of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing, in dramatic testimony that exposed deep distrust between the president and the veteran lawman and threatened to undermine Donald Trump's presidency.

"I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document," Comey said. "I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what happened not only to defend myself but to protect the FBI."

Comey's testimony comes after the White House announced Monday that the president will not assert executive privilege to block Comey's testimony about his firing and the Russia investigation.

On Wednesday, Comey released a written statement in advance of his testimony, stating that he had met with President Donald Trump in a Jan. 27 one-on-one setting at the White House where Trump asked him if he wanted to keep his job, and said, "I need loyalty, I expect loyalty."

Comey confirmed earlier reports that Trump told him he hoped the FBI could let go of the investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who lied to Vice President Mike Pence about improper meetings with Russians before the president's inauguration.

Comey wrote that he told the president he could not be considered "reliable" in the way politicians use the word, but "he could always count on me to tell the truth." Comey said he was not on anyone's side politically, and could not be counted on in the traditional political sense, "A stance I said was in his best interest as the President."

After the president told Comey he needed loyalty, Comey said the two looked at each other in silence.

The meeting also addressed the unverified dossier published by Buzzfeed that contained salacious material regarding a Trump visit to Russia.

Early Wednesday, Trump took to Twitter to announce his pick for FBI director - Christopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who was New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

