Comey on Russian interference: "They're coming after America"

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
A report by Forbes alleges the Trump Foundation made money off fundraisers for a children's cancer charity.More >>
Fired FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated congressional testimony is just a day away.More >>
Pres. Trump called Christopher Wray "a man of impeccable credentials" on Twitter. The nominee comes the day before former FBI Director James Comey is to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Hacking that authorities say were directed at the highest level of Russian government has cast a shadow on the 2016 election.More >>
A judge has given Republican U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte until June 20 to appear in Justice Court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.More >>
New developments Wednesday in the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary student.More >>
If you are having a bad day and need a reason to smile, a video of a reporter testing out an eyebrow stamp could be just the thing you need.More >>
Country music stars won't be the only ones at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which will also feature Hollywood stars like Ashton Kutcher and musicians such as Peter Frampton and Earth, Wind & Fire. The show will be...More >>
On Thursday at 10 a.m., former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee after President Donald Trump abruptly fired him in May.More >>
A Louisiana massage therapist was found murdered after going to appointment.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey is in Washington this morning to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
An Horry County woman found an alligator at her front door Tuesday night, just before going to bed.More >>
Georgia health officials held a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
