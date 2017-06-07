Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall visiting Bossier City

Not everyone has means to travel to Washington, D.C., to check out the historic monuments.

No worry.

Now one has come to the ArkLaTex.

A replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall arrived under police escort Wednesday in Bossier City.

The opening ceremony for the American Veterans Traveling Tribute is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Margaritaville Hotel and Casino will offer a complimentary buffet for all veterans and active-duty military personnel until 3:30 p.m. the same day.

The exhibit then will be available for viewing 24 hours a day until June 14 outside the hotel and casino.

Volunteers will be on hand daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to help viewers locate names on the replica, which is only about 20 percent smaller than the original monument.

And tracing paper for recording wall etchings will be available for free.

