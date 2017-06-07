Shreveport business brings beekeeping downtown

You've probably heard that the honeybee population is disappearing at a record rate.

The insects' disappearance affects almost everything you eat. Bees pollinate about one-third of our food.

Agora Borealis in downtown Shreveport business is playing a part in saving the bees. The business has teamed up with local beekeeper Brad Smoak to host a hive on its roof.

"They approached us and said they would really like to have an urban beehive, which hasn't been done in Shreveport before" said Katy Larsen, owner of Agora Borealis. "And I said, 'Hey, this a place of innovation and, of course, we're behind the concept as well. So let's do it'."

Four ways you too can help save the bees include:

becoming a beekeeper, urban or rural; sponsoring a hive; hosting a hive; and, buying local honey.

To learn more about beekeeping, send email to Smoak to smoakfarmshoney@gmail.com.

