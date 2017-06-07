CPSO collecting worn, damaged flags for Flag Day

In honor of Flag Day, the Caddo Sheriff's Office is collecting worn and unserviceable U.S. flags to give to the American Legion.

Flag day is Wednesday, June 14.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who would like to dispose of a flag to drop if off at one of their CPSO substations.

The substations are located at 4910 North Market; 11141 Hwy. 1 North in Oil City; or 9956 Mansfield Road in Keithville.

Once donated, the American Legion will properly dispose of the flags during their annual flag day ceremony.

