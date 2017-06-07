1 dog killed in attack, 6 surrendered to animal services

Six dogs are now in the custody of the Caddo Parish Animal Services after an incident that left one dog dead this morning.

Police received the call just before 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday to the 4200 block of Powell Street. That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood, near Shreveport Regional Airport.

Neighbors say that the home had problems with Pit Bulls escaping.

One dog was killed in a dogfight near the property. According to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, the animals got out from the home's back yard. She added that CPAS had open investigations on that address.

CPAS said that they have an active investigation at this time.

