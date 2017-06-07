Mothers bond over unexpected early births of premature sons

By looking at Karin Puckett and Chianti Brown, you would think the two women have been best friends for years.

Yet they have only known each other for a few short months.

“Pretty much from the moment we exchanged numbers, we became inseparable," said Puckett, mother of newborn baby Jhan Gregory.

The two bonded while at CHRISTUS Highland’s neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) after the unexpected early births of their baby boys.

Puckett gave birth to Jhan Gregory at 27 weeks. He weighed only 2 pounds, 6 ounces.

She recalled the moment she went into labor.

"I started cramping. Since I was a certain way along, I thought I was supposed to start having Braxton Hicks contractions. So I thought it was normal. No. I woke up and he was ready to come."

Three weeks later, Brown went through the same thing with her twins, Carter and Cayden. They also were born at 27 weeks.

"At six o'clock in the morning, my water broke. I called my mom and I said 'I think my water just broke'."

The two moms and three babies spent 60 days in the NICU at CHRISTUS Highland in Shreveport.

The women said they leaned on each other during the difficult times and laughed with each other during the happier moments.

"When you go through something, you feel crazy because you feel like you're the only one going through this,” Puckett said.

“Although it's normal reactions, you just had a baby so hormonal, going through a stressful situation.

"I'll say something to her and she'll say 'I feel the same way.' It helps you feel some type of normal."

Thanks to advances in technology, the three newborns suffered no side effects from their early births.

They were able to leave the NICU together as two families bonded as one.

"The boys doing great. They're gaining their weight. They're like normal babies now. But twins are no joke,” Brown said.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.