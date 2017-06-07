Princeton teacher named finalist for LA Teacher of the Year

Rosemary Grimm (center) is a finalist in this year's Louisiana Teacher of the Year competition. (Source: Bossier Parish School Board)

A Princeton Elementary teacher is in the running for one of the state's top honors in education.

Rosemary Grimm is one of three finalists in the Louisiana Teacher of the Year competition.

The announcement of the finalists was made on social media on June 5.

According to Bossier Parish Shcool Board website, Grimm is a fellow with the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts. Her teaching method focuses on the importance of integrating the arts into reading, writing, and arithmetic by engaging students in cross-curricular activities.

Grimm's work at two Title I schools saw higher scores in student performance, which she believes was accomplished by working the arts into her lessons.

The winner will be announced at the Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on July 28 in Baton Rouge.

In January, Bossier Parish School Board named Grimm, Rachel Valentine of Benton Middle School and Nichole Nuccio of Plain Dealing High School as the parish's teachers of the year.

