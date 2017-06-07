2 in custody after shots were fired into their house

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

2 men were taken into custody after shots were reportedly fired into a house they were inside of. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police have taken two men into custody on suspicion of having a stolen weapon after shots were fired into a house they were in Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Doris Street fired just before 5 a.m.

During the investigation, police found two rifles and one pistol inside the house. One of the weapons was reported as stolen.

The two men who claimed to own the weapons were taken into custody.

Police say they did not find any shell casings from the possible drive-by shooting but bullet holes were found in the home and a vehicle in the driveway.

The two men and two women who were inside the home told police they did not see or hear anything other than the gunshots.

No arrests have been made for the shooting.

