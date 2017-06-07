Two shot in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood

Shreveport police said two men were shot in the early morning hours in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to a supervisor with the department, police received a call from Willis Knighton South on Bert Kouns shortly after 1:00 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they learned two men had been shot, one in the arm and the other in the legs.

The victims told officers that as they were riding in a truck down Linwood Avenue about a block away from Caddo Parish Middle Magnet School, a yellow Chevy Camaro pulled behind them and started shooting. Multiple bullets struck the truck. Both passengers were hit while the driver was not injured.

Both victims are expected to be okay.

Police are investigating the case and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.