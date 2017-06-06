Bossier City marks milestone with appointment of first female department heads

Bossier City CAO Pam Glorioso says she wants to continue everything she's been doing plus be the chief administrative officer and staff director for Mayor Lo Walker. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Bossier City government marked a milestone Tuesday with the naming of two women to key administrative positions.

Special projects coordinator Pam Glorioso is Bossier City's new chief administrative officer.

And Stacie Fernandez now is the city's finance director.

The appointments are a sign that Bossier City is making progress, Glorioso said.

"Started off doing community development work and now special projects, right-of-way acquisitions, film commissioner. Guess what?" she said.

"I carry all of those hats with me. The work continues. The city gets a bargain, a two for one."

Glorioso said she wants to continue all that work and be the CAO and staff director for Mayor Lo Walker.

Also Tuesday, city leaders approved a $3 fee for tickets to events at CenturyLink Center.

Supporters estimate it will raise $600,000 a year.

