WANTED: Eldrick Thomas, 19, of the 3400 block of Palm Road in Shreveport, home invasion and domestic abuse/battery (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

He is suspected of striking a woman and an infant multiple times in the face and head.

Now police are asking for the public's help locating the Shreveport man.

Authorities say they have warrants to arrest 19-year-old Eldrick Thomas, of the 3400 block of Palm Road, on charges of home invasion and domestic abuse/battery.

Investigators found the woman and child with minor injuries May 30 in the 2600 block of Waggoner Street.

Thomas reportedly ran away as the officers arrived.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visit the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.