Driver hurt when van hits wall, rolls over outside church

One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle rolled over and crashed Tuesday evening in Shreveport.

It happened at 8:25 p.m. on Linwood Avenue between Vivian and Summers streets, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The driver, whose name has yet to be released, has been taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

There's no word as yet on the extent of injuries nor exactly how the wreck happened.

Now police are asking motorists the steer clear of the area.

The Chevrolet Astro van was headed south on Linwood when it veered across the center line and hit a short concrete retaining wall outside a church nearby.

The vehicle rolled over then slid 60 feet, coming to rest on its passenger side and pinning the driver inside.

Shreveport Fire Department had a half-dozen units on a medical emergency in the 400 block of Summers.

Seven police units responded to a major accident at the same location.

Patrol officers are working a very serious accident in the 4100 block of Linwood. Please avoid that area! — ShreveportPolice (@ShreveportPD) June 7, 2017

