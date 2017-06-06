Shreveport man goes missing

MISSING: Authorities say 59-year-old Lee James Helaire, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive, stands 5'5" tall, weighs 150 pounds and drives a 1993 burgundy Chrysler New Yorker. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Police are asking for help finding a Shreveport man who has been missing since late last month.

Authorities say 59-year-old Lee James Helaire, of the 8900 block of Youree Drive, stands 5'5" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has medical problems that require daily medication, police said.

Helaire drives a 1993 burgundy Chrysler New Yorker.

He last was seen at his workplace on Business Park Drive in Shreveport.

His sister Carrie Berryman reported him missing Monday.

Authorities urge anyone who sees Helaire to call Shreveport police Detective Jennifer Gaddy at (318) 673-6720 or the Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

