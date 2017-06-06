Authorities identify Shreveport teen who drowned in TX lake

Texas authorities have positively identified a Shreveport teenager who drowned in a Dallas area lake over the weekend

The Collin County medical examiner's office says he is 17-year-old Demarcus White.

The cause of the his death will not be released until his next of kin is notified, spokesman Chris Noll said.

White's body was recovered from Lake Lavon about 6 p.m. Monday.

The Huntington High student disappeared after reportedly jumping off the deck of a party barge about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Caddo School District released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

Superintendent T. Lamar Goree, the Caddo Parish School Board and the entire family of Caddo Parish Public Schools wishes to extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and classmates of the Huntington High School student who tragically lost his life in a drowning incident this weekend. Every student contributes in no small measure to the community we create together at our schools. The loss of any student, particularly in so tragic a manner, grievously wounds all of us. While it is impossible to measure the loss caused by a tragedy such as this, it is clear through the outpouring of love from the faculty and staff of Huntington High School that this young man made a great impact on the school. We stand in solidarity with his family, friends and classmates at this most difficult time.

