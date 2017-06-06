SPD: Woman defends self with broken bottle, man arrested on battery charges

One man is behind bars after a stabbing that sent him and another woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

Calvin Broadway, 61, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of simple battery, according to Shreveport Police Department.

It happened on Saturday in the 1000 block of Pickett Street.

Officers found Broadway and Brenda Gilmer, 50, both suffering from stab wounds and laceration to their upper bodies.

The pair were rushed to University Health with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Police say that they learned that Broadway had a history of harassing women in the neighborhood. He attempted to assault Gilmer on Friday night, but she was able to escape. He found her again on June 3 and began to attack her, after she pleaded for him to leave her alone.

As Broadway began to attack Gilmer, she armed herself with a broken bottle and defended herself against Broadway, which left him seriously injured.

Although police say Broadway was seriously injured, he was able to take the bottle and stab Gilmer with it. She was able to escape the attack.

