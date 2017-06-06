Effort to rename Natchitoches school headed to the governor - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Effort to rename Natchitoches school headed to the governor

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Louisiana senators concurred Tuesday with a change state representatives made to a proposal to rename Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.

The amendment was approved on a vote of 28 to 3.

Senate Bill 1 would change the official name to Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

The amendment now approved both both legislative chambers would authorize the school, despite the name change, to continue to use "Louisiana School of Math, Science and the Arts" for all purposes as determined by its board.

The proposal now heads to the governor's desk.

If he signs it into law, it would go into effect immediately.

