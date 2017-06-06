7 residences evacuated after crew ruptures natural gas line

Authorities evacuated seven residences June 6 after a crew using a backhoe ruptured a 2-inch natural gas pipeline in a Bossier City neighborhood. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A natural gas leak has prompted the evacuation of seven houses in Bossier City.

It's at Monarch at Midland streets.

That's where a construction crew using a backhoe ruptured a 2-inch natural gas pipeline just before 2 p.m., city spokesman Mark Natale said.

Seven of the 10 residences in the immediate area of the leak are occupied.

As a precaution, those residents have been ordered to leave their homes.

Meantime, Centerpoint personnel are attempting to cap off the natural gas line.

And authorities are monitoring air quality in the area.

At this time, Natale said, the air is safe.

Authorities also are on alert for the potential of lightning strikes.

