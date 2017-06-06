Search uncovers illegal drugs, guns in Shreveport home

Six people are behind bars after authorities searched a home in Shreveport on Friday.

The search was conducted by Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. It happened on June 2 in a home in the 3800 block of Jackson Street in Shreveport. That's in Shreveport's Country Club neighborhood, just west of Jewella Avenue.

The agencies had two narcotics search warrants for that address.

Agents found crack cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, MDMA and synthetic marijuana in the home. Agents also found two handguns, a stolen assault rifle and a long rifle.

The following were booked into Caddo Correctional Center:

Shermoin Ellis , 40, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana.

, 40, was charged with possession of crack cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. Edward Walker , 25, was charged with of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon.

, 25, was charged with of marijuana with intent to distribute and illegal carrying of a weapon. Tristan Neal , 33, was charged with possession of schedule-IV (Xanax).

, 33, was charged with possession of schedule-IV (Xanax). Jamal Gilliard , 30, was charged with possession of marijuana.

, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana. Quansetta Johnson , 35, was charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm.

, 35, was charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute and possession of a stolen firearm. Eric LeBeau, 35, was charged with possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

As of Tuesday, June 6, Ellis, Johnson and LeBeau were still booked into CCC.

