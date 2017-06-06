Search uncovers illegal drugs, guns in Shreveport home

Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen.More >>
The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit has identified a child found in Juarez, Chih., MX on February 22, 2017 as a 4-year-old United States citizen.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.More >>
Forrest County Emergency Management are asking motorists to avoid Peps Point Road after flash flooding affected the area.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
Texting while driving in the state of Texas is now against the law. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement today that he signed the texting while driving bill.More >>
There will be a press conference regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
There will be a press conference regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchell Newman has confirmed a woman drowned after some type of lawn mowing accident Monday afternoon.More >>