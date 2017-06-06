Keatchie man arrested in MS, accused of stealing over $10,000 from neighbors

One man is behind bars for disorderly conduct in Mississippi and a warrant for his arrest in Caddo Parish.

Christopher Turk, 35, of Keatchie was arrested in Ocean Springs on Monday night for disorderly conduct. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for unauthorized use of an access card and forgery.

CPSO Detective Jeremy Edward said that Turk is accused of using two of his neighbor's credit cards and several of her checks without her permission to pay his rent, utilities, car note, gym membership and other purchases.

The total amount Turk is accused of spending is $10,300.

No word on if or when Turk is back in Caddo Parish.

