New details emerge in Shreveport officer involved shooting

Brian Poole, 41, of Shreveport was shot multiple times by a police officer after a 15-minute police chase. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man who was shot by Shreveport police following a low-speed chase back in late March appeared in court on Tuesday in a wheelchair.

Brian Poole, 41, was shot on March 31 after police say he reached into the bed of his pick-up truck following a chase with Shreveport police officers

Poole's mother and his attorney Daryl Gold were in court Tuesday as testimony was heard from Violent Crimes Superintendent Craig Ivy. Ivy upgraded Poole's charges from flight from an officer, a misdemeanor, to aggravated flight from an officer, a felony.

Ivy says the charges were upgraded because Poole allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic during the chase, ran several stop signs and ignored a traffic signal.

However, Ivy says, according to radio traffic from that night, speeds during the chase never exceeded 35 mph.

When it comes to the shooting Ivy says surveillance video shows Poole reaching into a bag in the bed of the truck, then turn around to get back into the truck when he was shot by SPD Officer Jon Briceno.

Ivy testified that the video shows there was nothing in Poole's hand after he reached into the bag, however, he says there was a box cutter found in the front seat of the truck.

Gold requested to lower Poole's $100,000 bond. He argued the amount was excessive based on the charge.

That request was denied.

A July 19 date has been set for further arguments and hearings.

