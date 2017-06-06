Another skunk captured in DeSoto Parish amid rabies concerns

Another skunk was captured Tuesday morning in DeSoto Parish amid concerns that the viral disease is spreading in the area.



According to DeSoto Parish Animal Services Director Harold Renfro, 4 of the 14 captured since February have tested positive for the viral disease. The animal captured Tuesday becomes the 15th. It will be sent for rabies testing the state lab in Baton Rouge for testing.

Residents have been urged to take precautions, including making sure their pets are vaccinated and staying aware of wildlife acting abnormally. Symptoms of potentially rabid animals include:

Wildlife that shows no fear of humans.

Skunks out in daylight hours

Bats on the ground or low walls

Staggering or falling animals

Wildlife that enters yard with pets

Officials say to avoid these habits:

Never leave kids and pets unattended outdoors

Never try to capture or pick up wildlife

Additionally, officials warn that if you would shoot a skunk, do not aim at the head in case it needs to be tested.

The best things to do are keeping pets vaccinated for rabies, report all sightings to animal control, be aware of skunks in the area and keep strays away from pets and children.

