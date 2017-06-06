Bossier City Cub Scouts host fundraiser for member who lost mother

This fatal rollover wreck on Cornwell Avenue back on May 18th cost the life of Glenn Barnes' mother. (Source: KSLA News 12)

These coupons need to be printed and brought to the Johnny's Pizza House on 4100 Barksdale Blvd in order for a portion of the sales to go back to Barnes' family. (Source: Cub Scout Pack 203)

Two Bossier City Cub Scout packs are hosting a fundraiser Thursday night for the family of a young boy who lost his mother in a car accident last month.

Glenn Barnes, a member of Cub Scout Pack 203, lost his mother Susan Barnes in a rollover wreck in the 1400 block of Cornwell Avenue back on May 18.

Shreveport police officers at the scene of that wreck said Barnes' mother lost control of her vehicle just before 1 p.m. and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn several times.

Officers report Barnes' mother was pinned under her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Barnes' four-year-old brother was also injured in the rollover but SPD officers credit three neighbor boys with pulling him from the wreckage to safety.

Now, Pack 203 and Pack 9 are hosting a fundraiser for Barnes' family at the Johnny's Pizza House on 4100 Barksdale Boulevard.

Pack leaders say anyone interested can print a coupon, take it to the restaurant and a portion of all sales will be donated to Barnes' family.

The fundraiser will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The den leader of Pack 203 also set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the family.

