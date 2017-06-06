CenturyLink Center announces PAW Patrol LIVE dates, ticket presale starts Wednesday

PAW Patrol Live is on a roll, and it's heading to Shreveport-Bossier this fall.

Tickets for Paw Patrol Live! at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City set for Nov. 11-12 go on sale Wednesday, June 7.

No job is too big, no pup is too small and all paws will be on deck for the live version of the popular children's show featuring a team of young pups that each have a job to do, from fighting fires to recycling. They go on missions to help others, using their unique talents and working as a team to accomplish the mission.

The live show is also slated to introduce a new character to the team "Pirate Day in Adventure Bay:"

It's Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!

An online only Ticketmaster venue ticket presale will be held beginning on Wednesday at 10 p.m. To gain access to the presale, enter VMAIL.

The shows will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $55 to $19.

A VIP (very important pup) package are priced at $110. The package includes premium show seating and access to an after-show meet & greet. VIP members will get a photo with Ryder and two PAW Patrol characters and a PAW Patrol Live souvenir. Each adult and child must have a VIP ticket

Additional fees may apply.

On June 16, tickets will be available for the general public at the CenturyLink Center Box Office, Ticketmaster outlets, and Ticketmaster online.

Tickets can also be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000.

