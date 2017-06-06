Bossier Sheriff's Office holding tax auction of over 250 properties

Over 250 Bossier Parish properties will be on the auction block on Wednesday, and the public will have a chance to bid.

Bossier Sheriff's Office will hold its annual Property Tax Sale on from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for properties that have unpaid 2016 property taxes.

The tax sale is open to the public and will be held online only. To register and bid, go to www.civicsource.com, and click on "Sign In" to register. The bidding process is explained upon registration.

According to property listings on civicsource.com, the highest delinquent property is a lot located behind Big Country Bar off of Gould Drive at $17,942, but some are as low as $250.

According to rules listed on civicsource.com, instead of bidding on the dollar amount, people will bid on the percent ownership interest in the property, and the lowest bid will win.

For instance, if the total delinquent amount due on a property is $1,000, one individual may submit a bid for a 100% ownership interest in that property and another individual may submit a bid for an 85% ownership interest in that property. The purchase amount of $1,000 remains the same for either bid. In this instance, the individual bidding the least percent ownership interest (85%) would be the successful bidder.

The property owner will then have up to 3 years if they wish to redeem the property from the buyer.

Property owners of these unpaid assessments can still make their tax payments by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 6) to have their property removed from the tax sale list. Online payments at www.bossiersheriff.com are accepted through noon Tuesday.

Payments can still be made in person by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bossier Parish Courthouse or any of the Sheriff's Office substations.

