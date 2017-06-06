Now hiring: Job openings in Shreveport-Bossier City

Century Link Center is holding a job fair until 5 p.m. Wednesday to fill numerous part-time positions.

The Bossier City venue is one of several companies looking to hire in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

And the field of competition for those openings is crowded.

In May, the Shreveport Aquarium job fair was extended an extra day because interest was so high.

Aquarium officials say about 2,000 people pre-registered online for job fairs held May 18 and May 20-21.

About 1,000 applicants showed up for the first three job fairs.

The job fair is a prelude to what job applicants can expect in the future.

Randy Miller, of Career Adventures, said the high turnout for job fairs such as these are not simply due to unemployment.

"When you have a new company that comes in, such as General Motors, you are bound to get a lot of interest from people looking to see what else is out there."

That does not negate the fact that unemployment in the area is ticking upward, said Jacques Lasseigne, regional industry coordinator for the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

"We have about 2,000 people less employed this month than we had this month last year."

Lasseigne said the reasons for the increase in the jobless rate vary.

"Businesses are looking at some stability. The stock market is optimistic right now for future tax cuts and more cuts and regulations, so businesses look at that so they can plan for the next three to five years. If they see that's stable and that's coming, they will invest more in projects and that means hiring more people."

CenturyLink Center's website says the company is looking to fill positions in food and beverage, parking, engineering, security, housekeeping, operations, suite concierge and event staff.

While these positions are part time, Lasseigne said, more qualified applicants should not be discouraged.

"You may not find your dream job first but find another job where you can get some experience and you get some good references," he advised.

"And when the time comes and there's another job that comes more in your field, then you can use that as a stepping stone.

"So don't always hold out for that magical perfect job."

Following are other companies that are hiring:

Calumet: Has 15 job openings on its website. The company describes itself as a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products and fuel products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heavy fuel oils.

Kroger: Is looking to hire 25 people. The grocery chain has stores throughout Shreveport-Bossier City.

Horseshoe Bossier City: The casino and hotel are looking to hire 12 people. The openings range from buffet food server to hospitality host. The company does have full-time and supervisor positions available.

Home Depot: The world’s largest home improvement retailer is looking to hire 28 people.

Kansas City Southern Railway: Is looking to hire six people. The full-time positions range from electrician to technical training manager. Kansas City Southern describes itself as a transportation holding company.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: The American sporting goods discount store chain has 44 openings on its website, but many of them have been listed for more than 30 days. The company has nine openings with a time stamp of nine days or less.

"Looking for work can be discouraging; but looking for work is a full-time job," Lasseigne said.

"Make it a full-time job. Network with everyone you know. A lot of time, they hear something and then get back to you."

