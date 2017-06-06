Now hiring: A look at job openings in Shreveport-Bossier

Several companies are looking to hire in the Shreveport-Bossier area and the field of competition for those openings is crowded.

In May, the Shreveport Aquarium job fair was extended into a second day because interest in it was so high.

Aquarium officials say about 2,000 people pre-registered online for job fairs held May 18 and May 20-21.

About 1,000 applicants showed up for the first three job fairs.

The job fair is a prelude to what job applicants can expect in the future.

Randy Miller of Career Adventures says the high turnout for job fairs such as these are not simply due to unemployment.

"When you have a new company that comes in, such as General Motors, you are bound to get a lot of interest from people looking to see what else is out there."

But according to Louisiana Workforce Commission Regional Industry Coordinator Jacques Lasseigne, that does not negate the fact that unemployment in the area is ticking upward.

"We have about 2,000 people less employed this month, then we had this month last year."

Lasseigne says the reasons for the increase vary.

"Businesses are looking at some stability. The stock market is optimistic right now for future tax cuts and more cuts and regulations so businesses look at that so they can plan for the next three to five years. If they see that's stable and that's coming, they will invest more in projects and that means hiring more people."

On Wednesday, June 7, the Century Link Center will be holding a job fair to fill numerous part-time positions in a number of different departments.

The fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to Noon. and again from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On the website, the company says they are looking to fill part-time positions in the following departments: food and beverages, parking, engineering, security, housekeeping, operations, as well as suite concierge and event staff.

While these positions are part-time, Lasseigne says more qualified applicants should not be discouraged.

"You may not find your dream job first but find another job where you can get some experience and you get some good references," Lasseigne advises. "And when the time comes and there's another job that comes more in your field, then you can use that as a stepping stone. So don't always hold out for that magical perfect job."

Other companies that are hiring include:

Calumet: The company currently has 15 job openings on their website. They describe themselves as a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products and fuel products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and heavy fuel oils.

Kroger: The company is looking to hire 25 people. Kroger is a grocery chain located in various locations throughout Shreveport-Bossier.

Horseshoe Bossier City: The casino and hotel in Bossier City is looking to hire 12 people. The openings range from Buffet food server to hospitality host. The company does have full time and Supervisor positions available.

Home Depot: The world’s largest home improvement retailer is looking to hire 28 people.

Kansas City Southern Railway: The company is looking to hire six people. The positions are all full time and range from Electrician to Technical Training Manager. Kansas City Southern Railway describes itself as a transportation holding company.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: The company is an American sporting goods discount store chain. it currently has 44 openings on its website but many of them have been listed for 30 plus days. The company has a total of 9 openings with a postmark of 9 days or less.

"Looking for work can be discouraging but looking for work is a full-time job. Make it a full-time job. Network with everyone you know. A lot of time they hear something and then get back to you."

