Shreveport man charged in May shooting

A Shreveport man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another man injured.

Demetris Crowley, 19, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, May 27 in the 8100 block of Pines Road.

Officers say 19-year-old Trevon Harris was shot multiple time while inside a house by people who fired guns from the outside.

Harris was taken to University Health hospital, where he continues to recover from his wounds.

Since the investigation into the shooting began, detectives gathered evidence that lead to the arrest of Crowley.

Crowley, of the 5600 block of Trevor Drive in Shreveport, was taken into custody on June 5 after he was found at his workplace.

He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The investigation into the shooting continues and more arrests are possible.

