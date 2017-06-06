Author speaks to woman's group about book coping with son's murder

The event even featured a birthday cake for her son, who's birthday is coming up. (Source: Joy Lary)

A mourning mother who wrote a book about coping with her son's murder was a guest speaker at a Haughton's women's group Monday night to discuss the topic.

Author Joy Lary spoke to the United Methodist Woman group at the Love Chapel United Methodist Church in Haughton.

The book, Joy's Little Book of Hope, is about Joy's grief journey after her son, Justin Lee Edwards.

Lary says her son was fatally shot in front a bar on July 27, 1996.

There have been no arrests in connection to his case.

The lead investigator on the case, now retired Shreveport Detective Ronnie Gryder says he thinks he knows who did it, but he doesn't have the evidence to put them away. He says the case is still an ongoing open investigation.

