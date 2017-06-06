Car catches fire in front of Shreveport home

Shreveport firefighters are investigation after a car caught fire in a Shreveport carport on Milam Street Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters stopped a car fire from spreading to a house Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Milam Street between Missouri and Hearne avenues.

Firefighters say an older model four-door full sized car was on fire in the carport when they arrived.

Crews say they were able to get the fire under control in less than five minutes.

There was minor damage to the home, but the residents were able to return once firefighters cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.