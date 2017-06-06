Man accused of stealing from cars, crashing into pole - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man accused of stealing from cars, crashing into pole

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police arrested a man Tuesday morning for reportedly breaking into cars and stealing one before crashing it into a pole.

It started around 3:30 a.m. on Commerce Street between Fannin and Travis streets.

Police say they responded to a report of a man breaking into cars in downtown Shreveport.

When they arrived, officers say a witness saw a man break into a blue four-door Oldsmobile and speed away.

Officers found the car crashed into a pole the 1800 block of Grimmett Drive near West Algonquin Trail.

A K-9 officer took the man down in the backyard of a home on West Algonquin Trail.

He was taken University Health for a dog bite.

Officers recovered stolen property on the man's person and in the crashed car.

No charges have been filed at this time.

