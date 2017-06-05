Traffic alerts: Roadwork to impact travel on Barksdale Blvd., Linton Road, Traffic St.

Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic Street and Hamilton Road in downtown Bossier City is being closed for three days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)

Work will impact travel on three Bossier Parish roadways over the next few days.

The Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday so the pilings can be repaired.

Officials say that work is expected to take a few days.

“We understand this will be an inconvenience to our residents in that area, but safety is the most important factor in the decision to close this or any other bridge,” Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus says in a Facebook post. “We will make these repairs as quickly as possible.”

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging motorists to allow extra time to safely detour around the bridge.

Also this week, Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic Street and Hamilton Road in downtown Bossier City is being closed for three days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt.

Traffic will be detoured by way of Delhi and Ogilvie streets.

Once the asphalt work is completed, Barksdale Boulevard will be reopened between Traffic and Monroe streets and between Watson Street and Hamilton Road, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The section between Monroe and Watson street will remain closed for about three weeks more while paver crosswalks are installed.

And on Sunday, work is scheduled to begin on Traffic Street between Barksdale Boulevard and Delhi Street.

The roadway is scheduled to be milled Sunday and overlaid June 12-13.

That section of Traffic Street will remain open to motorists, Natale said, but traffic flow will be adjusted to allow for the work.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.