Traffic alerts: Roadwork to impact travel on Barksdale Blvd., Li - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Traffic alerts: Roadwork to impact travel on Barksdale Blvd., Linton Road, Traffic St.

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury) The Bossier Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. June 6 so the pilings can be repaired. Officials say that work is expected to take a few days. (Source: Bossier Parish Police Jury)
Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic Street and Hamilton Road in downtown Bossier City is being closed for three days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt. (Source: KSLA News 12) Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic Street and Hamilton Road in downtown Bossier City is being closed for three days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Work will impact travel on three Bossier Parish roadways over the next few days.

The Police Jury will close the Linton Road bridge over Black Bayou at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday so the pilings can be repaired.

Officials say that work is expected to take a few days.

“We understand this will be an inconvenience to our residents in that area, but safety is the most important factor in the decision to close this or any other bridge,” Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus says in a Facebook post. “We will make these repairs as quickly as possible.” 

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging motorists to allow extra time to safely detour around the bridge.

Also this week, Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic Street and Hamilton Road in downtown Bossier City is being closed for three days so the contractor can lay the final layer of asphalt.

Traffic will be detoured by way of Delhi and Ogilvie streets. 

Once the asphalt work is completed, Barksdale Boulevard will be reopened between Traffic and Monroe streets and between Watson Street and Hamilton Road, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

The section between Monroe and Watson street will remain closed for about three weeks more while paver crosswalks are installed.

And on Sunday, work is scheduled to begin on Traffic Street between Barksdale Boulevard and Delhi Street.

The roadway is scheduled to be milled Sunday and overlaid June 12-13.

That section of Traffic Street will remain open to motorists, Natale said, but traffic flow will be adjusted to allow for the work.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Angry man unleashes bedbug attack on city hall

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:35 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:35:38 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:58:25 GMT

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

    An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.

    More >>

  • Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Eli Thompson, baby born without a nose, dies

    Monday, June 5 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-06-05 20:14:02 GMT

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

    According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...

    More >>

  • Sheriff: 12-year-old Naomi Jones found dead in Pensacola

    Sheriff: 12-year-old Naomi Jones found dead in Pensacola

    Monday, June 5 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-06-05 23:43:50 GMT
    Naomi Jones (Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)Naomi Jones (Source: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

    Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.

    More >>

    Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly