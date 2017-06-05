Bossier authorities trying to ID two suspected of stealing cards

Bossier sheriff's detectives suspect these two men used a stolen credit or debit card about 9:40 p.m. May 24 at a gas station in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier authorities are sharing surveillance video in an attempt to identify two men suspected of stealing credit and debit cards then charging more than $1,300 on them.

The cards were stolen about 7:30 p.m. May 24 from an apparently unlocked vehicle parked at Red River National Wildlife Refuge off of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, the Sheriff's Office reports.

The vehicle's driver indicated to sheriff's detectives that there appeared to have been no forced entry into the vehicle.

He and his children were testing a minnow catcher near the boat launch at the time of the theft.

The man contacted law officers the next day when he realized the cards had been stolen.

Further investigation showed the cards were used to make purchases of more than $1,300 at 11 retail stores and gas stations in Shreveport late May 24 through early the morning of May 25.

Surveillance video from a gas station in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue shows one of the stolen cards being used about 9:40 p.m. May 24 by two men traveling in what appeared to be a white, four-door, older-model Ford Taurus.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.