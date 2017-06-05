ArkLaTex MOAA chapter awards more than $20K in scholarships

The ArkLaTex Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America awarded 22 high school graduates with $29,000 in scholarships Saturday night.

Recipients and their families were treated to dinner at the Barksdale Club on Barksdale Air Force Base.

The recipients in the 2017 class had an average grade point average of 3.8 and an average ACT score of 32.

The Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) Scholarship Fund was established in 1948 to provide educational assistance for children of military families.

It is based on one of the association's founding principles that "education is the cornerstone of a strong democracy".

It is supported by donations and bequests from MOAA members, chapters, corporations, and others.

The recipients included:

Anita Blaufuss Memorial: $2,000 - Caitlin Simcox, Bossier City, LA

Colonel dePyssler Academic: $2,000- Caroline Rinderle, Mandeville, LA

Atty. Patricia Miramon Academic: $2,000- Chloe Bidne, Dallas, TX

Col. Hunter Hackney Memorial: $2,000- Hunter Todd, Shreveport, LA

Col. Patrick Feely Academic: $2,000- Conner Ray, Senatobia, MS

Lt. Col. Jack Van Epps Memorial: $2,000- Marie Marcalue, Shreveport, LA

Lt. Col. John Collier Leadership: $2,000- Alexandra Prymek, Shreveport, LA

Dorthy Spriggs Academic: $1,000- Kamryn Chauncy, Benton, LA

CMs Jimmie Blackmon Memorial: $1,000- Samuel Newman, Bossier City, LA

Lt. Col. Ed Debusk Memorial: $1,000- Hannah Thompson, Benton, LA

Chapter Academic: $1,000 West Anderson, Shreveport, LA Kayla Burns, Bossier City, LA Allison Cooley, Frisco, TX Cullen Guerriero, West Monroe, LA Jonathan Kaiser, Rowlett, TX Katherine Latour, Shreveport, LA Julia Lawson, Cabot, AR Jonathan Murphy, Benton, LA William Skipworth, Dallas, TX Margot Willkes, Bossier City, LA

Chapter Leadership: $1,000 John Metz, Bossier City, LA Alexander Poole, Bossier City, LA



