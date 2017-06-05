ETX couple accused of locking child in dog kennel, closet

ARRESTED: Matthew McMahon, 29, and Randa Askew Faust McMahon, 36, both of Shelbyville, Texas, one count of injury to a child. (Source: Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)

An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.

Shelby County, Texas, authorities say 29-year-old Matthew McMahon and 36-year-old Randa Askew Faust McMahon, both of Shelbyville, Texas, have been arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

The McMahons are being held in Somervell County, Texas, where sheriff's deputies arrested them June 2.

Their arrests come as a result of an investigation into allegations that a 4-year-old had been abused, the Shelby County, Texas, Sheriff's Office reports.

The pair are to be extradited back to Shelby County.

