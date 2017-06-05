House approves renaming Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts

The Louisiana House of Representatives approved a proposal Monday afternoon to change the name of the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts in Natchitoches.

The vote was 56 for to 43 against.

Senate Bill 1 calls for the school to be known as the Jimmy D. Long Sr. Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts.

That's to honor one of the boarding school's four founding fathers who also served as a state representative.

State representatives first debated and passed an amendment.

Compromise Amendment on SB1 has passed in the house. Legislators now debating the actual bill. #SB1 #lalege — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) June 5, 2017

The amendment means the Senate now must consider the change made by the House.

SB1 headed back to Senate after 56-43 passage in the house with amendment. More from session and thoughts from alumni at 5/6pm. #lalege #SB1 — Melissa Kakareka (@MelissaKSLA) June 5, 2017

A change.org petition against the proposal has drawn more than 1,300 supporters.

