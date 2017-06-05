Zwolle man dies underneath truck in electrical accident

A Zwolle man is dead after the Sabine Parish deputy coroner says he was electrocuted while changing tires on a log truck Sunday.

Deputies were called out just before 5:30 p.m. to the house on Lynns Lane for a report of a person trapped underneath a truck.

When they got there, they discovered 57-year-old Keith B. Etheridge dead under the back of the log truck, but it was unclear how long he had been there.

The Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers learned that Etheridge was attempting to change the tires on the truck, but it had a weak battery so he hooked a battery charger up to it.

The extension cord the battery charger was plugged into had exposed wires, according to Rivers.

Rivers believes the exposed wires came in contact with the metal frame of the truck, causing the truck to become electrically active.

The rod of the jack used to lift the truck up hit the axle while Etheridge was underneath the truck and the electrical current traveled through and electrocuted him, Rivers says.

Etheridge reportedly had burns marks on his body from the rod.

Investigators say the ground was wet from recent rains and they believe that played a factor in his death.

The official cause of death has been ruled as an electrical accident.

