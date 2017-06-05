Teachers, coaches mourn Shreveport teen who drowned

"He was always smiling, always laughing, always joking. Not only me, but I think that's how most people will remember him," Lester Jackson Jr.? said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Authorities recovered the body of a Shreveport teenager June 5 from a Texas lake where he went missing two days earlier. (Source: dfw.cbslocal.com)

Authorities have recovered the body of an ArkLaTex teenager who went missing in a Texas lake over the weekend.

Using sonar, Texas Wildlife and Fisheries agents found the 17-year-old's body in Lake Lavon in Collin County, Texas, about 6 p.m. Monday, Wildlife and Fisheries Capt. Anthony Norton said.

The teenager, whose name authorities are withholding at his family's request, disappeared after reportedly jumping off the deck of a party barge about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Wylie, Texas, Fire Department's dive team retrieved his body about 20 yards from where the boat was anchored.

"Not far from where we were looking," Norton said.

The official identification of the body is pending an autopsy report, but authorities said the body fits the description of the missing teenager.

Authorities also said that the teen, originally from Shreveport, was visiting his father and stepmother in Dallas.

The teen's father, Kashun Armstrong, said the 17-year-old was a student at Huntington High School in Shreveport.

LeRonn Burris and Lester Jackson Jr. are former teachers and track coaches of the student.

They are shocked by the news.

"It's like you lose one of your own children because they become a part of you also, just like your own kids," Burris said.

They describe the rising junior as a good athlete, a respectful student and an all-around positive person.

"I think he would want to be remembered as fun-loving kid," Burris said.

Jackson Jr. said his former student had a positive energy.

"He was always smiling, always laughing, always joking. Not only me, but I think that's how most people will remember him."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.