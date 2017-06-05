Shreveport teen's body recovered from Texas lake

Authorities have recovered the body of an ArkLaTex teenager who went missing in a Texas lake over the weekend.
Using sonar, Texas Wildlife and Fisheries agents found the 17-year-old's body in Lake Lavon in Collin County, Texas, about 6 p.m. Monday, Wildlife and Fisheries Capt. Anthony Norton said.
The teenager, whose name authorities are withholding at his family's request, disappeared after reportedly jumping off the deck of a party barge about 3 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say the teen, originally from Shreveport, was visiting his father and stepmother in Dallas.
The teen's father, Kashun Armstrong, said the 17-year-old was a student at Huntington High School in Shreveport.
KSLA News 12’s sister station KTVT says this is the ninth reported drowning at Lake Levon.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.
