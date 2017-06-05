Shreveport teen's body recovered from Texas lake

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing after he reportedly jumped off the deck of a party barge into a lake in Collin County over the weekend. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Authorities have recovered the body of an ArkLaTex teenager who went missing in a Texas lake over the weekend.

Using sonar, Texas Wildlife and Fisheries agents found the 17-year-old's body in Lake Lavon in Collin County, Texas, about 6 p.m. Monday, Wildlife and Fisheries Capt. Anthony Norton said.

The teenager, whose name authorities are withholding at his family's request, disappeared after reportedly jumping off the deck of a party barge about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the teen, originally from Shreveport, was visiting his father and stepmother in Dallas.

The teen's father, Kashun Armstrong, said the 17-year-old was a student at Huntington High School in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12’s sister station KTVT says this is the ninth reported drowning at Lake Levon.

