Search continues for Shreveport teen missing in Texas lake

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing after he reportedly jumped off the deck of a party barge into a lake in Collin County over the weekend. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

The search continued Monday for an ArkLaTex teenager who went missing in a Texas lake over the weekend.

Watch KSLA News 12 Now at 4 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

The 17-year-old disappeared after reportedly jumping off the deck of a party barge into Lake Levon in Collin County, Texas, about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the teen, originally from Shreveport, was visiting his father and stepmother in Dallas.

Police have not yet identified the teen.

The teen's father, Kashun Armstrong, said the 17-year-old was a student at Huntington High School in Shreveport.

KSLA News 12’s sister station KTVT says this is the ninth reported drowning at Lake Levon.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.