Authorities search for Shreveport teen missing in lake just northeast of Dallas

Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old who went missing after he reportedly jumped off the deck of a party barge into a lake in Collin County over the weekend.

It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday on Lake Levon.

Search crews reportedly used equipment to try and locate the teen, but have not been able to find him.

Officials say the teen, originally from Shreveport, was visiting his father and stepmother in Dallas.

According to the teen's father Kashun Armstrong, the teen was a student at Huntington High School.

The teen has not yet been identified.

KSLA News 12’s sister station KTVT says this is the 9th reported drowning at Lake Levon.

This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.