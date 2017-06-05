Short film highlighting Mansfield college history starts filming next week

A short film focusing on the history of the Mansfield Female College during the Civil War officially begins filming next week.

Director/Producer Travis Mills and Actress/Writer Heather Fusari have teamed up for the project, which will compete for the Louisiana Film Prize.

The film is entitled "Her Calling" and is the story of fictional student Margaret Winters, played by Fusari, in the historic landscape of 1860s Mansfield, Louisiana.

The film touches on the importance of the Mansfield Female College as the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River, the school's closing because of the war and its development into a hospital for wounded soldiers.

Fusari says the people at the Mansfield Female College Museum and the nearby Mansfield State Historic Site have been instrumental in helping them preserve the authenticity of Louisiana during that time period.

"It's been such a great blessing because so many we've reached out to, as far as re-enactors, the VA and there's just people who will come forward with knowledge and with support with some of the items that we'll need," she said.

The filming is set to take place between June 12-15.

Fusari also said they are looking for more extras for the film. Anyone interested can contact her at hfusari@gmail.com.

