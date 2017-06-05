Filming of Mansfield college documentary starts next week

Four days of filming a short film about the history of Mansfield Female College during the Civil War officially begins June 12.

Director/producer Travis Mills and actress/writer Heather Fusari have teamed up for the project, which will compete for the Louisiana Film Prize.

"Her Calling" will be the story of Margaret Winters, a fictional 19-year-old student played by Fusari, in the historic landscape of 1860s Mansfield, La.

The film touches on the importance of Mansfield Female College as the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River, the school's closing because of the war and its development into a hospital for wounded soldiers.

Mansfield Female College hasn't been a college in nearly 90 years since the Great Depression made the Class of 1930 the last class.

"Some of those ladies ended up being our high school teachers," Mansfield Female College Museum director Van Reech said.

"I knew some of those ladies and, unfortunately, there's no graduates left."

Reech said the school's history became much bloodier when it was forced to become a hospital during the Civil War, treating 4,000 soldiers during the Battle of Mansfield alone.

"It was pretty gruesome stuff. We have several diary accounts of the blood just being slippery over here, floors red with blood," Reech said.

The museum director also said the building has it's own ghost, that of a Union soldier.

"Called 'Peg-Leg.' You can hear him stomping around sometimes," Reech said with a laugh, pointing at a peg leg in a glass display case.

"He kills the batteries. You may end up having some power problems with your camera."

Fusari said she wanted to write the movie to highlight the stories of the college's young women, turning them from ghosts to namesakes.

"There were women during this war period that were remarkable. And she's only scratching the surface."

Fusari said the people at the Mansfield Female College Museum and the nearby Mansfield State Historic Site have been instrumental in helping them preserve the authenticity of Louisiana during that time period.

"It's been such a great blessing because so many we've reached out to, as far as re-enactors, the VA and there's just people who will come forward with knowledge and with support with some of the items that we'll need."

In Reech's mind, this film will help the museum spread history on and on.

"If we don't maintain it, we're going to lose it or change it."

TO HELP

Actress/writer Heather Fusari said "Her Calling" is looking for more extras for the film. Anyone interested can contact her by sending email to hfusari@gmail.com.

