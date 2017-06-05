Shreveport company makes four-wheel flying ATVs - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport company makes four-wheel flying ATVs

By James Parish, Meteorologist/Reporter
The recreational off-road flying vehicle is being made here in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12) The recreational off-road flying vehicle is being made here in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Look! It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a SkyRunner.

A SkyRunner is a four-wheel flying ATV.

The light-sport aircrafts are being made in Shreveport.

SkyRunner earned its FAA approval just a few weeks ago.

