Shreveport company is taking the next step in elite powersports

A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.More >>
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.More >>
A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.More >>