Shreveport company is taking the next step in elite powersports

Look! It's a bird. It's a plane. No, it's a SkyRunner.

A SkyRunner is a powersport aircraft. It is equipped with two engines one for land and air.

Stewart Hamel, the president and CEO of SkyRunner, said the only place his company's light-sport aircrafts can not go is under water.

A SkyRunner can reach air speeds of 40 mph and can go as high as 10,000 feet. On land, it is much faster.

"We just got approved by the FAA, which gives us the manufacturing rights to complete them and ship them out to the customer," said Hamel.

What started has just a toy has turned into tool. Something Hamel never expected.

"People that were using helicopters that were spending $1,800/hour on helicopters saw this a substitute at $50/hour. They are flying pretty short range about 10 to 15 miles," said Hamel. "Then it was ranchers. People who had a lot of land. How simple their life would be if they could turn 10,000 acre land into something manageable."

Hamel choose to start his company in Shreveport because of its geographical area.

"As we grow east and west, it's easier for us than to be on one of the coast," said Hamel. We have the port of south Louisiana and port of Houston that makes shipping very convenient."

Right now, SkyRunner only produces about 8 units a month. The company's goal is to be up to 60 units within the next 4 years, which could lead to more jobs.

Hamel said what makes his powersport aircraft so popular is that it is build by the market.

A SkyRunner costs over $130,000.

To fly one, the pilot would need to complete a training course and 12 hours of flight instruction, Hamel said it's the easiest aircraft that he has flown.

