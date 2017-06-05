Downtown Bossier City roadwork to end - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Downtown Bossier City roadwork to end

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Bossier City officials say their Downtown Re-Envisioning Project is entering its final stretch and expected to end in a few weeks.

City spokesmen Mark Natale said in a release that the contractor is expected to put down the final layer of asphalt on Barksdale Boulevard through downtown on June 5.

The process is expected to take about three days. 

During that time the entire portion of Barksdale Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic. All traffic will be detoured via Delhi Street and Ogilvie Street. 

Once the last layer of asphalt is in place and good to go for traffic, Barksdale Boulevard will reopen in two sections - from Traffic Street to Monroe Street and from Watson Street to Hamilton Road.

The portion of Barksdale Boulevard between Monroe Street to Watson Street will remain closed for about three weeks while crosswalks are installed.

On Sunday, June 11, the portion of Traffic Street at Barksdale Boulevard to Delhi Street will be milled and overlaid. The milling work is scheduled to take place on June 11 with the overlay scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, June 12 and 13. 

The city has notified businesses in the downtown area of this work schedule and closures. 

All of the work is contingent on the weather.

