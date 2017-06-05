Downtown Bossier City roadwork to end

This time of years most retailers see a boom in business with holiday shopping. But that's not the case for some business owners dealing with the construction nightmare in downtown Bossier.More >>
This time of years most retailers see a boom in business with holiday shopping. But that's not the case for some business owners dealing with the construction nightmare in downtown Bossier.More >>
Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open. But the revamping of the roadway as part of downtown Bossier City's makeover took a toll on businesses there.More >>
Barksdale Boulevard between Traffic and Arcadia streets is back open. But the revamping of the roadway as part of downtown Bossier City's makeover took a toll on businesses there.More >>
Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.More >>
Some Downtown Bossier business owners are experiencing growing pains while construction is underway for the Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.More >>
They say he was a longtime customer who ordered a couple of times a week, but when the calls suddenly stopped, they grew concerned.More >>
They say he was a longtime customer who ordered a couple of times a week, but when the calls suddenly stopped, they grew concerned.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>